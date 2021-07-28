Staying in Colorado: Avs sign Landeskog to 8-year contract

DENVER — The captain is coming back to the Mile High City!

The Colorado Avalanche announced Tuesday night that the organization signed captain Gabriel Landeskog to an 8-year contract.

“We are thrilled to have our captain signed to a long-term deal," said Avs Executive Vice President / General Manager Joe Sakic, in a statement. "Gabe is the heart and soul of this team and an integral part of our organization both on the ice and in the community. He's the consummate leader, a great teammate, and alongside (Nathan) MacKinnon and (Mikko) Rantanen, is part of what has been one of the NHL’s best lines over the past four seasons. We are excited to have Landy in an Avalanche sweater for many years to come.”

Landeskog, 28, of Stockholm, Sweden, has spent nine seasons as the Avalanche's captain, and the new contract runs through the 2028-29 season.

He was the youngest captain in NHL history when he assumed the role at 19 in 2012. Landeskog also won the 2012 Calder Trophy as the NHL’s rookie of the year.

He was the second overall pick in the 2011 NHL Entry Draft.

Since then, the 6-foot-1, 215-pound forward has recorded 218 goals and 294 assists for 512 points in 687 career regular-season games. He ranks sixth on the franchise’s all-time list in goals, seventh in games, eighth in points and 11th in assists.

The captain has led the Avalanche to four straight playoff berths, the third-longest streak of postseason appearances in franchise history. Most recently, he captained the Avalanche to the Presidents’ Trophy and Honda West Division championship in 2020-21.