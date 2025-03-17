Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Stars forward Mikko Rantanen receives cheers, some boos, in 1st game against Avs since he was traded

Stars Avalanche Hockey
David Zalubowski/AP
Colorado Avalanche goaltender Scott Wedgewood, left, makes a pad-save of a shot by Dallas Stars right wing Mikko Rantanen, right, in the third period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 16, 2025, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Stars Avalanche Hockey
Posted

DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen tapped his heart as the video screen showed highlights of his Colorado Avalanche career, culminating with him hoisting the Stanley Cup.

The crowd greeted him Sunday with a mix of cheers of “Moose” — his nickname — and, of course, some boos.

Once a fan favorite, Rantanen is now a fierce rival following his arrival with Central Division-foe Dallas.

For the first time in his NHL career, Rantanen was a visitor in a building he’s called home for a decade.

He heard the most boos when his name was announced on an assist to set up the first goal of the game.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community