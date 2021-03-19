St. Mary's punches ticket to state finals; Colts' Cinderella run ends in Final Four

COLORADO — On Thursday night, three Southern Colorado high school basketball teams were looking to punch their ticket to World Arena, the home of this year's state title games.

On the 4A level, Pueblo South saw their Cinderella run come to an end against No. 5 Mead.

After a strong start by the Colts, the Mavericks took the lead right before the half, beating South 73 to 53.

The Colts end the season with a 15-3 record in Shannan Lane's first season at the helm.

In 3A, we had a rivalry game at St. Mary's high school as the No. 1 Pirates hosted the No. 4 Mantiou Springs Mustangs.

In the season finale, St, Mary's beat Manitou Springs at home, and Thursday night was no different.

In a 10-point comeback, led by junior Sam Howery, the Pirates were able to punch their ticket to the 3A boy's state title game, 73 to 68.

Manitou Springs ends their season with a 15-2 record, both losses coming to the Pirates

St. Mary's will take on No. 2 Lutheran, Saturday night at 5:30 p.m. at World Arena.