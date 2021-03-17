Menu

St. Mary's, Manitou Springs & Pueblo South advance to Final Four

Jake Gadon/KOAA
Manitou Springs' Lairden Rogge celebrates after hitting a three in the Mustangs Great Eight win over Colorado Academy
Posted at 11:06 PM, Mar 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-17 01:06:24-04

COLORADO — Three local Southern Colorado high school basketball teams punched their ticket to the Final Four on Tuesday.

On the 4A level, the Pueblo South Colts pulled another upset, beating No. 1 ranked Windsor 86 to 70.

With the win the Colts will face No. 5 Mead on Thursday at Mead High School

Unfortunately, Lewis-Palmer and Pueblo Central boy's basketball team & the Falcon girl's basketball team saw their seasons come to a close.

The Rangers were upset at home by Mead 61 to 50, while a banged up Central Wildcats team fell to No. 2 Longmont, 58 to 44.

For the Falcon Lady Falcons, they dropped their Great Eight match-up to Mullen, 87 to 53, to end their season.

On the 3A level, both St. Mary's & Manitou Springs picked up Great Eight wins setting up a rematch for Thursday between the two rivals.

The Pirates blew past No. 8 Englewood 82 to 54, while the Mustangs mustered a win over No. 12 Colorado Academy, 65 to 54.

Times for Thursday's Final Four games have yet to be announced.

