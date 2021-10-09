St. Lawrence snubs Colorado College in inaugural game of Robson Arena

COLORADO SPRINGS — Chase Foley scored his first career goal and Colorado College outshot St. Lawrence 41-14, but the Tigers could not solve goalie Emil Zetterquist and fell to the Saints, 2-1, in the inaugural game at Ed Robson Arena.

Aleksi Peltonen put SLU on the board just 2:03 into the contest, taking a feed from Ashton Fry in front of the net and sliding the puck past CC goalie Dominic Basse (12 saves).

Kaden Pickering scored the eventual game-winner at the six-minute mark of the second period with the only power-play goal of the game. Pickering took a cross-ice feed from Chris Pappas and one-timed the puck into an open net. Philippe Chapleau also assisted on the play.

Foley cut the lead to one with the first Tiger goal at Robson Arena with 9:14 remaining in the second period. Jordan Biro fired a shot from the right circle that Zetterquist saved, but the puck went to Foley at the left circle and he buried it.

The Tigers had a golden opportunity to even the score early in the third period when Pickering was whistled for a 5-minute major for knocking Connor Mayer into the boards six seconds into the final frame.

Despite getting five shots on goal during the five-minute span, the Tigers could not capitalize and ended the game 0-for-6 on the power play. CC held a 14-2 advantage in shots in the final 20 minutes, but could only get one on goal in the final 2:47 with Basse on the bench for an extra attacker. That shot came from Nate Schweitzer with six seconds left and Logan Will had an open net but he puck bounced over his stick.

CC's Tyler Coffey led all players with six shots on goal, followed by Mayer with five. Zetterquist finished the night with 40 saves.

The teams will battle again on Saturday, Oct. 9, beginning at 6 p.m. (MT).