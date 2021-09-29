Sports Corp Face-off luncheon officially kicks off college hockey in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The college hockey season is officially here.

"To me, this event meet marks the start of the hockey season," explained Air Force head hockey coach Frank Serratore.

On Tuesday, the Colorado Springs Sports Corporation hosted their annual hockey face-off luncheon after a year hiatus due to COVID-19.

The luncheon featured two local head coaches in Air Force's Frank Serratore & Colorado College's Kris Mayotte.

"I mean, it's exciting as heck," added Mayotte. "It's a great time for Colorado Springs. It's a great time for college hockey. It feels like we're finally here and I feel like that's a feeling today from this event."

Both the Falcons & Tigers are set to face off on Saturday in an exhibition game at the brand new Ed Robson Arena, the new on-campus home of Colorado College hockey.

"It just feels right that the first game at Robson Arena is being played against across town rivals," concluded Serratore.

Puck drop on Saturday night is set for 6 p.m.