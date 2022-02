SOUTHERN COLORADO — After a winter storm swept through Colorado last week during the actual National Signing Day of 2022, many Southern Colorado high schools are hosting make-up signing day events this week.

Throughout the week, News 5 Sports will attend those signing days and feature those athletes who plan to compete at the next level

Pueblo County

On Monday, Pueblo County's Aaron Krinsky and Joel Handford signed their letters of intent to play football at CSU Pueblo.