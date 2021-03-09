Menu

Southern Colorado high school basketball playoffs round of 32 highlights & results

Posted at 9:43 PM, Mar 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-10 02:02:59-05

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The following is the schedule/results for all of the Southern Colorado high school basketball teams for the 1st playoff round:

5A

Boy's Basketball

No. 13 Douglas County defeated No. 20 Rampart, 80 to 61
No. 18 Doherty defeated No. 15 Valor Christian, 66 to 63
No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson defeated No. 19 Silver Creek, 86 to 63

Girl's Basketball

No. 5 Ralston Valley defeated No. 28 Pueblo West, 73 to 43
No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson defeated No. 20 Horizon, 50 to 45
No. 7 Doherty defeated No. 26 Poudre, 57 to 47
No. 3 Grandview defeated No. 30 Pine Creek, 74 to 19
No. 3 Columbine defeated No. 19 Air Academy, 45 to 38

4A

Boy's Basketball

No. 8 Erie defeated No. 25 Pueblo East, 63 to 49
No. 9 Pueblo South defeated No. 24 Thomas Jefferson, 79 to 70
No. 5 Mead defeated No. 28 Canon City, 68 to 43
No. 4 Lewis-Palmer defeated No. 29 Elizabeth, 70 to 49
No. 2 Longmont defeated No. 31 Falcon, 56 to 52
No. 18 Sand Creek defeated No. 15 Centaurus, 45 to 43
No. 7 Pueblo Central defeated No. 28 Severance, 79 to 49
No. 3 Montrose defeated No. 30 Palmer Ridge, 63 to 49

Girl's Basketball

No. 25 Bethound defeated No. 8 The Classical Academy, 57 to 55
No. 9 Grand Junction Central defeated No. 24 Lewis-Palmer, 60 to 45
No. 5 Falcon defeated No 28 Palisade, 69 to 41
No. 12 Mead defeated No. 21 Coronado, 56 to 36
No. 13 Canon City defeated No. 20 Littleton, 46 to 42
No. 10 Palmer Ridge defeated No. 23 Severance, 48 to 40
No. 3 Windsor defeated No. 30 Pueblo County, 89 to 22

3A

Boy's Basketball

St. Mary's - Bye
Manitou Springs - Bye
No. 13 Coal Ridge defeated No. 20 Buena Vista, 44 to 42
No. 15 Gunnison defeated No. 18 Salida, 69 to 59
No. 14 CSCS defeated No. 19 The Pinnacle, 64 to 42

Girl's Basketball

The Vanguard School - Bye
No. 16 Lamar defeated No. 17 Basalt, 37 to 23
No 12 Moffat County defeated No. 21 Manitou Springs, 68 to 51
No. 11 St. Mary's defeated No. 22 Colorado Academy, 52 to 37
No. 15 Coal Ridge defeated No. 18 Ellicott, 59 to 37

2A

Boy's Basketball

Peyton - Bye
No.15 Lake County defeated No. 18 Atlas Prep, 53 to 52

Girl's Basketball

No. 9 Sedgwick County defeated No. 24 Peyton, 50 to 39

1A

Boy's Basketball

No. 12 Sangre De Cristo defeated No. 21 Pikes Peak Christian, 59 to 28
No. 13 Evangelical Christian defeated No. 20 Hi-Plains, 43 to 40

Girl's Basketball

No. 12 Cotopaxi defeated No. 21 Evangelical Christian, 39 to 36
No. 14 Elbert defeated No. 19 Springfield, 56 to 49

