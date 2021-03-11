Southern Colorado high school basketball playoffs Sweet 16 results

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The following is the schedule/results for all of the Southern Colorado high school basketball teams for the Sweet 16 round:

5A

Boy's Basketball

No. 2 Regis Jesuit defeated No. 18 Doherty, 79-36

No. 3 Rangeview defeated No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson, 70-61

Girl's Basketball

No. 4 Highlands Ranch defeated No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson, 59 to 38

No. 10 Arapahoe defeated No. 7 Doherty, 46 to 43

4A

Boy's Basketball

No. 9 Pueblo South defeated No. 8 Eire, 75 to 74

No. 4 Lewis-Palmer defeated No. 20 D'Evelyn, 74 to 53

No 2 Longmont defeated No. 18 Sand Creek, 50 to 38

No. 7 Pueblo Central defeated No. 23 Mountain View, 74 to 73

Girl's Basketball

No. 5 Falcon defeated No. 12 Mead, 60 to 57

No. 4 Mullen defeated No. 13 Canon City, 69 to 22

No. 7 Erie defeated No. 10 Palmer Ridge, 66 to 38

3A

Boy's Basketball

No. 1 St. Mary's defeated No. 16 Kent Denver, 103 to 69

No. 4 Manitou Springs defeated No. 13 Coal Ridge, 69 to 47

No. 3 Sterling defeated No. 14 CSCS, 51 to 34

Girl's Basketball

No. 1 Vanguard defeated No. 16 Lamar, 47 to 26

No. 6 Eaton defeated No. 11 St. Mary's, 64 to 40

2A

Boy's Basketball

No. 3 Peyton defeated No. 14 Meeker, 61 to 46

1A

Boy's Basketball

No. 4 Granda defeated No. 13 Evangelical Christian, forfeit

Girl's Basketball

No. 5 Kim/Branson defeated No. 12 Cotopaxi, 30 to 25