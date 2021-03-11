Southern Colorado high school basketball playoffs Sweet 16 results

SOUTHERN COLORADO — The following is the schedule/results for all of the Southern Colorado high school basketball teams for the Sweet 16 round:
5A
Boy's Basketball
No. 2 Regis Jesuit defeated No. 18 Doherty, 79-36
No. 3 Rangeview defeated No. 14 Fountain-Fort Carson, 70-61
Girl's Basketball
No. 4 Highlands Ranch defeated No. 13 Fountain-Fort Carson, 59 to 38
No. 10 Arapahoe defeated No. 7 Doherty, 46 to 43
4A
Boy's Basketball
No. 9 Pueblo South defeated No. 8 Eire, 75 to 74
No. 4 Lewis-Palmer defeated No. 20 D'Evelyn, 74 to 53
No 2 Longmont defeated No. 18 Sand Creek, 50 to 38
No. 7 Pueblo Central defeated No. 23 Mountain View, 74 to 73
Girl's Basketball
No. 5 Falcon defeated No. 12 Mead, 60 to 57
No. 4 Mullen defeated No. 13 Canon City, 69 to 22
No. 7 Erie defeated No. 10 Palmer Ridge, 66 to 38
3A
Boy's Basketball
No. 1 St. Mary's defeated No. 16 Kent Denver, 103 to 69
No. 4 Manitou Springs defeated No. 13 Coal Ridge, 69 to 47
No. 3 Sterling defeated No. 14 CSCS, 51 to 34
Girl's Basketball
No. 1 Vanguard defeated No. 16 Lamar, 47 to 26
No. 6 Eaton defeated No. 11 St. Mary's, 64 to 40
2A
Boy's Basketball
No. 3 Peyton defeated No. 14 Meeker, 61 to 46
1A
Boy's Basketball
No. 4 Granda defeated No. 13 Evangelical Christian, forfeit
Girl's Basketball
No. 5 Kim/Branson defeated No. 12 Cotopaxi, 30 to 25