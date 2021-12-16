Southern Colorado athletes sign national letters of intent during the early signing period

COLORADO SPRINGS — The first round for high school prospects in the Class of 2022 is signing National Letters of Intent in Southern Colorado.

The early signing period begins Wednesday and will continue throughout Friday.

Wednesday:

The Classical Academy's Cade Palmer is staying close to home joining his brother Cole at Air Force. Palmer ran for over 4,000 yards totaling 56 touchdowns during his high school career.

"I have always been like just go where you feel the most loved and you feel like they're going to support you the most and I just thought that was the Air Force Academy so once I felt that I was really wanted it. It was a pretty easy decision for me."

A pair of Palmer Ridge Bears are heading to play in the Mountain West Conference. The Bears offensive lineman Alec Falk signed with Air Force while Anthony Costanzo signed with UNLV. They both are excited to play against each other in the coming years.

"They were constantly keeping up with me I just think that was one of the biggest factors and the fact that my dad went there. All of his buddies supported me that was the biggest reason," said Alec Falk.

"Being with the other players there we all say the same thing we're going to be a new rising program for sure," said Anthony Costanzo.

The Bears Connor Jones officially signed with Michigan today in Texas at the US Amy- All American game.