Kyusung Gong/AP
Colorado State head coach Steve Addazio react on a call by referees during an NCAA football game against San Diego State on Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020 in Carson, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
South Dakota St. beats Colorado St. 42-23 in FCS-FBS matchup
Posted at 10:46 AM, Sep 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-04 12:46:22-04

FORT COLLINS — Graduate transfer Chris Oladokun passed for 224 yards with two touchdowns and ran for another, Pierre Strong, Jr. rushed for two more scores as South Dakota State thundered past Colorado State 42-23.

Strong piled up 106 yards by halftime, finishing with 138.

Sophomore Isaiah Davis rushed for 84 yards and a TD, most in the second half.

Jadon Janke caught six passes for 92 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

South Dakota State was the lone FCS team to upset an FBS opponent in four such matchups Friday.

CSU's Todd Centeio was 30-of-43 passing for 316 yards with a TD, David Bailey rushed 19 times for 46 yards and a touchdown.

