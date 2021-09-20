Soto's 454-foot homer helps Nationals beat Rockies 3-0

WASHINGTON —Juan Soto homered to back Paolo Espino and the Washington Nationals beat Colorado 3-0 to end the Rockies' rare five-game road winning streak. Soto hit a 454-foot drive in the third inning off Jon Gray for his 26th home run this season. Soto is hitting .362 with a 1.178 OPS since the All-Star break. Colorado had matched its longest winning streak this season. The Rockies went 7-2 on their first winning trip this season and are 25-52 on the road and 45-27 at Coors Field.
Posted at 10:42 PM, Sep 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-20 00:42:35-04
