Sosa leads Phillies against the Rockies after 4-hit performance

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -280, Rockies +226; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies take on the Colorado Rockies after Edmundo Sosa's four-hit game on Monday.

Colorado has an 8-39 record overall and a 5-17 record at home. The Rockies are 5-14 in games when they record eight or more hits.

Philadelphia has a 29-18 record overall and a 12-10 record in road games. The Phillies have the sixth-ranked team slugging percentage in the NL at .407.

Tuesday's game is the fifth meeting between these teams this season. The Phillies hold a 4-0 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jordan Beck is second on the Rockies with 18 extra base hits (six doubles, four triples and eight home runs). Hunter Goodman is 16 for 43 with six doubles, a triple, two home runs and 11 RBIs over the past 10 games.

Kyle Schwarber has four doubles, a triple and 16 home runs for the Phillies. Bryce Harper is 13 for 35 with three doubles and a home run over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 2-8, .241 batting average, 7.31 ERA, outscored by 41 runs

Phillies: 7-3, .266 batting average, 3.34 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kris Bryant: 60-Day IL (lumbar), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (back), Thairo Estrada: 60-Day IL (wrist), Victor Vodnik: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Gomber: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jeff Criswell: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Phillies: Aaron Nola: 15-Day IL (ankle)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

