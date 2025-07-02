Softball players from across the country head to Colorado for nation's largest youth fastpitch tournament

DENVER — It’s officially softball season in Colorado as the nation’s largest youth fastpitch tournament — the Triple Crown Sports Colorado 4th of July event — gets underway this week.

More than 1,100 teams and 16,000 athletes have arrived from across the country, joined by over 600 college coaches scouting the next generation of talent.

“It’s absolutely crazy,” said Krista Crawford, event director with Triple Crown Sports. “We’re so thankful for the softball community for supporting Triple Crown. Every year it gets bigger, and we try and make it better for everybody who’s here.”

From Fort Collins to Colorado Springs, games are being played at complexes across the Front Range. The tournament has become a summer tradition for players and families alike.

“We’re all over the place, so it is the largest tournament in the country,” Crawford said.

But beyond the competition, organizers say the week is about opportunity. Thousands of young women use this platform to get noticed by college coaches and, in many cases, receive scholarship offers.

“We have over 500 college coaches that are here,” Crawford said. “They go to all the different fields, and it’s a huge recruiting tournament. They also get to participate in our individual recruiting opportunities. A ton of kids get scholarship offers at this tournament, and it’s just really special that we get to provide that opportunity.”

The tournament also delivers a significant boost to Colorado’s economy. Hotels, restaurants, gas stations and grocery stores see a sharp increase in business as families travel statewide for games and events.

“I don’t know the number off the top of my head, but the economic impact that it provides for the lodging community, for gas stations and restaurants, and all the grocery stores — it’s huge,” Crawford said. “People come out here, and this is a family vacation. It definitely impacts all of Colorado, from Colorado Springs all the way to northern Colorado.”

As the sport continues to grow nationally, the Colorado Fourth of July tournament remains a launchpad for young talent.

“It’s the largest and the best show on dirt,” Crawford said. “That’s what the Women’s College World Series put on their field this year — and it’s true. Our numbers on TV are doing better than baseball. We’re just super happy for girls fastpitch and what the community is doing and how everybody’s supporting it.”

The action continues through Sunday at fields across the state.