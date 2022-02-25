Snyder shoots for Air Force Division I scoring record

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Air Force women's basketball team is already breaking records this season, but now one of their players could also cement herself into the record books.

Senior Riley Snyder is nine points away from breaking the Air Force Division I scoring record, which is currently held by Kaelin Immel.

Immel, who graduated last year from the Academy. currently holds the record with 1,531 points.

But for Fruita native, she is more proud of the team success more than her personal achievements.

"I just want us to win," explained Snyder. "I think the greatest record that we have broken this year was our 16 overall wins and that still counting. Kaelin has the record and I got to play with her and she's an incredible player and an incredible person. It would mean a lot. I've had great teammates, great coaches that have some more did me this far, so it would mean a lot."

Synder will look to break the record on Saturday when Air Force plays their final road game of the season at Fresno State at 3 p.m.

_____

