Snyder leads Falcons past Spartans with shorthanded roster

USAFA — Without a handful of players due to health and safety protocols, the Falcons overcame a short bench against San Jose State, beating the Spartans, 58-46.

Forward Riley Snyder turned in a star performance while making history along the way. The senior managed 19 points, as she was 50% from the field (8-16), also adding five rebounds and a couple of steals to her stat line. With her 19 points, Snyder (1,390 career points) passed Raimee Beck (1,386 career points) to jump to 6th all-time on the program's overall scoring list, while becoming the second all-time scorer in Air Force's Division I history. Snyder now trails only Kaelin Immel(1,531 career points) in regards to program Division I scoring.

That wasn't the only history made at Clune Arena on Saturday.

According to the Gazette's Brent Briggeman, Air Force secured its fourth 10-win season since moving to Division I in the mid-1990s and, at 4-3, is above .500 in conference play for the time ever in any Division I season.

On Monday, Air Force will make up its previously postponed matchup with the Nevada Wolfpack with tip-off is scheduled for 6:30 pm MT.