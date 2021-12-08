Smith to return to Lewis-Palmer as head girls volleyball coach

MONUMENT — Alexa Smith already has quite the resume at Lewis-Palmer High School and now she is looking to add to it.

On Tuesday, Dan Mohrmann from Single Wing Media first reported that Smith will be taking over as head coach of the Rangers volleyball program.

Smith, a 2014 graduate, led the Rangers to back-to-back 4A state volleyball titles in 2013 & 2014 and was named the Colorado Gatorade Player of the Year in 2014 and was also named the MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

Smith, who remarried and is now named Alexa Strube, went onto to play college volleyball at Purdue and Colorado. In three years with the Buffs, she earned multiple Pac-12 accolades and was named an American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American in her final season.

Since her time at Lewis-Palmer, the Rangers have won six titles in seven year, all led by her former head coach Wade Baxter, who Strube will be replacing.