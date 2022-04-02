Sizer signs with USFL's New Jersey Generals

COLORADO SPRINGS — Former CSU Pueblo football star Deyon Sizer is taking his talents to the northeast.

On Friday, the New Jersey Generals, who are apart of the new United State Football League, announced they had come to terms with Sizer on a new deal.

Sizer spent the last three years in the NFL with the Denver Broncos as an undrafted free agent, playing in one game in 2019 against the Kansas City Chiefs, were he recorded one combined tackle. He has been on and off the practice squad as well.

Over his college career, Sizer, an All-RMAC First Team player, played 41 games and made 138 tackles, a fumble recovery, and ten sacks.

The 6’4 280lb defensive end was most recently released in January.

