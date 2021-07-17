Sizer sets sights on Year 3 with the Broncos

COLORADO SPRINGS — With training camp less than two weeks ago, Broncos defensive lineman Deyon Sizer has his sights set on his third year in the NFL and making Denver's 53-man roster.

Sizer, the CSU-Pueblo alum, has spent the past two seasons mainly the on practice squad, but did see some game action late in 2019.

"I'm beyond excited to go out there and try to be able to prove myself and everything along those lines," explained Sizer. "I'm very excited and I'm very looking forward to it."

This past week, Sizer decide to made the trip to Colorado Springs to volunteer and coach at the Pro Football Camp with former teammate Paul Browning.

"It was a no-brainier. Being with the kids and Paul - it has been phenomenal," added Sizer, who joked he does not know anything about who will win the Broncos quarterback battle.

Now, the Centennial native turns his attention to training camp. Sizer says he has been able to do much more this off season without COVID-19 restrictions.

"I've been giving my body the right training, (I have) been in the playbook, everything along those lines. I'm very excited to report."

The Division II product will be on the outside looking in when camp begins as he is currently projected at the bottom of the defensive line depth chart.