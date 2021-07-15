Sizer & Browning headline 16th annual Pro Football Camp

COLORADO SPRINGS — The 16th annual Pro Football Camp kicked off this week in Colorado Springs at John Venezia Community Park with over 300 campers in attendance.

This year's camp, which brings in current and former NFL athletes from teams across the league, featured two former CSU-Pueblo Thunderwolves in the Broncos defensive lineman Deyon Sizer & former NFL star Paul Browning.

"I got to come back every year," explained Browning. "This is the football camp right now in Colorado Springs. To have as many pros as possible come out for these kids is huge. For me, especially being from the area, I feel like I have to be out here so I can show these kids here I can make it there too."

For Sizer, this was his first year attending the camp after Browning reached out to him about it a few weeks ago.

"The focus right now should be out having fun and doing the things they can in the classroom and then being able to work hard," said Sizer. "The word of the day today was perseverance and being able to persevere through anything you have to go through is one of the big things we took away from today."

For the past 15 years, Pro Football Camp has created an instructional, fun, and uplifting experience for kids 7 - 14 years old in the Colorado Springs area. More than 3,600 kids have learned not only football skills, but also developed character traits off-the-field from listening to NFL athletes coaching at the Pro Football Camp, who share their stories of perseverance, respect, and overcoming adversity in their lives.

For more information on Pro Football Camp, please click here.