Silvanic's football success rooted with resilience & perseverance

COLORADO SPRINGS — "You just got to get one perfect better every day. and it's cool coming from here and staying local."

It's the motto George Silvanic has lived by his whole football career.

"Bringing a great attitude, trying to work for the good of the team."

The Monument native was a star offensive and defensive lineman at Palmer Ridge, with a little tight end thrown in.

Once his senior year hit, the former Bear had only one offer to play college football, and that was from the local team in Air Force.

"It was the caliber of football," explained Silvanic. "Air Force believed in me, and to this day, I believe it's a good thing to go to a program or organization that wants you there."

Silvanic found a home on the offensive line. But due to COVID-19 and the uncertainty of the 2021 season, George made the unprecedented move to defense right before the Falcons home opener game against Navy.

"It was exactly 17 days ago," said Air Force head football coach Troy Calhoun earlier in the 2020 season after the Falcons win over Navy. "So for 2 and a half weeks to be able to pick that up, just an incredible job. It's neat to see a guy that is rewarded that has hung in there for the last 4 years"

And the senior was rewarded in a big way.

After a standout final season with 34 total tackles and 2.5 sacks, Silvanic went undrafted, but found an NFL home in Los Angeles with the Rams.

"This team felt like the best place to go. Like last year they are the No. 1 defense in the NFL. You really can't beat that. Aaron Donald, he is as advertised. I will just say that."

So as the new NFL season begins in the next few weeks, George will continue to remember the motto that has brought him this far.

"You got to get 1% better every practice," said the Monument native. "You have to do all the extra stuff after practice to try to put yourself in the position that you."