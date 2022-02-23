Shooters' shoot: how Colorado College forward Hunter McKown is finding his shot

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado College hockey team had an extra pep in their step during Monday's practice after their home sweep over Miami this past weekend.

One of the stars from the series: sophomore forward Hunter McKown.

The 19-year-old had a hat trick, including the game winning goal, in CC's overtime win over Miami.

According to McKown, it has had to break the habit of trying to score more goals after trying to be a disributer of the puck for most of his hockey career.

"You get more confidence when you start to shoot the puck more," explained McKown. "Those chances get to start to come around more often, you start to see the ice better, that way really just believing that you have the ability to do it. So, why not shoot it? What is holding you back? Just trying to be more consistent with it. It's just a mindset and taking that mindset into each game is going to be key for me."

"He just always wants to get closer," added head coach Kris Mayotte, who beleives McKown is growing into a scorer & has one of the best long range shots on the team. "We just keep pushing him and saying you do not need to be inside the hash-marks to score. If you get a long look out here, you've got to take it."

McKown now has 13 goals on the season, which ranks 8th in the NCHC. It is actually the most goals the San Jose native has scored since he was 14-years-old.

