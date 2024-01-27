Shiffrin sore but relieved after avoiding more serious injury in downhill crash

CORTINA D'AMPEZZO, Italy (AP) — Mikaela Shiffrin has crashed into the safety nets after landing a jump during a World Cup downhill in Italy. She injured her left leg.

Gabriele Facciotti/AP A helicopter flies to evacuate United States' Mikaela Shiffrin after she crashed during an alpine ski, women's World Cup downhill race, in Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, Friday, Jan. 26, 2024. Shiffrin crashed into the safety nets after losing control landing a jump during a World Cup women's downhill on Friday. (AP Photo/Gabriele Facciotti)

The American skier with a record 95 World Cup wins was helped off the course with her left boot raised off the snow.

Shiffrin's team says "initial analysis shows the ACL and PCL seem intact." Federica Brignone, Corinne Suter, and Michelle Gisin also crashed or were injured.

