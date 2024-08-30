Watch Now
Shedeur Sanders, Travis Hunter help Colorado hold off NDSU 31-26 to start Year 2 under Deion Sanders

North Dakota St Colorado Football
Jack Dempsey/AP
Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders passes during the first half of an NCAA college football game against North Dakota State, Thursday, Aug. 29, 2024, in Boulder, Colo. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
North Dakota St Colorado Football
Posted

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Shedeur Sanders threw for 445 yards and four touchdowns — three to Travis Hunter — and Colorado began Year 2 under Deion Sanders by holding off FCS power North Dakota State 31-26 on Thursday night.

A 10 1/2-point favorite, the Buffaloes couldn't shake a pesky Bison team that scored with 2:19 remaining to make things interesting.

Shedeur Sanders looked as if he sealed the season-opening victory when he scrambled around and heaved a ball downfield on third-and-8 that drew a pass interference call.

But North Dakota State got the ball back with 31 seconds remaining. Cam Miller launched a pass from his own 47 as time expired that was caught by Tyler Terhark 4 yards short of the end zone.

