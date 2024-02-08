Seven Pine Creek students sign letters of intent to play at the collegiate level

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Dreams are coming true for some high school athletes around the nation Wednesday. It's National Signing Day, which is the first day that high school athletes can sign letters of intent to play at the collegiate level.

Seven students at Pine Creek High School in Colorado Springs signed their letters on intent. Some of those schools include Stanford, Western Colorado and Fort Hayes State.

Pine Creek High School's Head Football Coach, Todd Miller says it will be a difficult journey for his players, but he is confident they will be successful.

"Today is a celebration of a career up to this point," said Miller. "It gets harder, the competition gets stiffer and I would imagine all these young guys will step up and be valuable parts of those locker rooms moving forward at their respective university."

Friends and family were in attendance for the signings, giving well wishes as they make their way to their respective teams next year.

