Seven Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks sign National Letters of Intent

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Thursday, seven Cheyenne Mountain Red-Tailed Hawks signed their National Letters of Intent.

Of those seven, four were Cheyenne Mountain football players after completing one of the most successful season in recent memory. Those four include Jesse Boley (University of Nebraska-Kearney), Tristan Charles (University of Minnesota-Morris), Owen Growney (Black Hills State University), and Sullivan Moon (Colorado State University-Pueblo). Moon wasn't in attendance due to playoff basketball game.

"My brother is actually wrestling there this year, but it wasn't just that," explained Bolley. "It's just a great community and when I toured there I really fell in love with the campus and the coaching staff. I think it's just a really good fit for me."

Joining those four, where three other students athletes including Ragland Ward (Harvard - swimming) , Denton Damgaard Missouri University S&T - baseball) & Reese Lyons (Central Christian College of Kansas - baseball)

"My dad was a swimmer at Princeton, so the goal for me was always Princeton," added Ward. "I was shooting for that as a swimmer. but mostly as a student. I ended up at Harvard though and I'm extremely grateful for it and I couldn't be more thankful to my parents, my family and the boys on my swim team, and everybody to help me get there."

