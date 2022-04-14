Serratore signs three-year contract extension with Air Force

USAFA — On Wednesday, Air Force Athletic Director Nathan Pine announced that Air Force athletics and head hockey coach Frank Serratore have agreed to a new three-year contract through 2025.

The terms of the deal will not be released due Serratore's contract being paid by the non-profit 501(C)(3) Air Force Academy Athletic Corporation.

"It is my privilege to announce this important contract extension and the continuity of leadership in our hockey program under coach Serratore," Pine said in a statement. "Our program is in great hands and we were on the cusp of yet another championship this season with one of the youngest teams in the nation. I cannot wait for next season and I'm thrilled that Frank will continue to lead Air Force hockey for years to come."

Serratore just completed his 25th season at the Academy. He has led the Falcons to seven Atlantic Hockey tournament championships, seven NCAA appearances, three NCAA Elite Eights and two AHA regular-season titles.

This past season, he led one of the nation's youngest teams to the AHA championship game. The Falcons were picked ninth in the AHA preseason coaches' poll and were in ninth place on Jan. 14.

"I am very excited about the future and honored in the confidence the Academy has in my ability to lead their hockey program for three more seasons," Serratore said.

Serratore has a 426-395-96 record at Air Force and an overall coaching record of 475-487-105 record in 29 seasons. The 2016 AHA Coach of the Year, he is the winningest coach in the history of Air Force hockey. Serratore's 475 career wins rank fifth among all active NCAA Division I coaches.

_____

