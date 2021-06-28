Watch
Serena Williams says she will not play at the Tokyo Olympics

David Gray/AP
USA's Serena Williams prepares for a practice session, ahead of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships, in London, Sunday, June 27, 2021. (David Gray/Pool Photo via AP)
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 14:16:06-04

WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — Serena Williams says she will not go to the Tokyo Olympics.

The tennis star is a four-time gold medalist. That includes one in singles and three in doubles with her older sister, Venus.

Williams did not want to say why she is skipping the trip to Japan.

She was asked about her Olympic plans during a pre-Wimbledon video conference with reporters Sunday.

The 39-year-old American joins other top tennis players including Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem in saying they will not go to the Olympics this year.

Roger Federer said Saturday he has not decided whether he will compete in Tokyo.

