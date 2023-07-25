See the Broncos' new 'snowcapped' 2023 alternate helmet

ENGLEWOOD — The Broncos feature a new coach. And they will have a new look this season.

Tuesday, the team unveiled its new alternate "snowcapped" white helmets with the classic D logo featured from 1968-1996. It pays homage to Colorado's "towering snowcapped mountain ranges" and represents the first all-white shell in team history.

Per the team, the Broncos new helmet will be on display Saturday during Denver’s Back Together Weekend and during practice on Thursday, Aug. 17.

The NFL adjusted its rules two years ago to allow franchises to use a second helmet in a different color than its primary shell. The team can use it for up to two games under new boss Sean Payton.

Kept these on ice. 🥶🧊



Introducing our new #Snowcapped Alt Helmet: pic.twitter.com/Iu5VU20pZ1 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) July 25, 2023

However, the alternate helmet must be worn with the Broncos' color rush uniform, the neon orange worn in the past for Thursday night games.

Broncos president Damani Leech discussed the possibility of introducing the new helmet in March at the NFL owners meetings. The topic of changing the helmet and uniform permanently has been an ongoing discussion with fans, and heated up when the Walton-Penner ownership group took over last August.

The Broncos are one of five teams to unveil alternate helmets this season, including the Lions and Seahawks.