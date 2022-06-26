Watch Now
Schwartz signs Summer League contract with New York Knicks

Posted at 10:32 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-26 00:32:27-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — Another Southern Colorado hoops star is in the NBA.

On Saturday, Sand Creek alum & Colorado Springs native D'Shawn Schwartz announced he signed a Summer League contract with the New York Knicks.

Schwartz began his career at Colorado averaging 9.3 points per game in his final year in Boulder, and then transferred to George Mason for his final year of eligibility.

The Colorado Springs product excelled for the Patriots this past season while ranking sixth in the A-10 in scoring in league games (16.8 ppg)

The former Scorpion worked out for six NBA franchises during the spring evaluation period, including the Brooklyn Nets, Charlotte Hornets, Denver Nuggets, Golden State Warriors, Sacramento Kings and Washington Wizards.

The Knicks open the summer league slate on July 8 with an 8 p.m. (ET) contest against the World Champion Golden State Warriors.

Schwartz joins Palmer alum & Los Angeles Clipper guard Reggie Jackson as the second Springs native in the NBA.
