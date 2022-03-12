Watch
San Diego St. stuns No. 23 Colorado St. 63-58 in MWC semi

Rick Bowmer/AP
San Diego State forward Aguek Arop (33) shoots as Colorado State forward Dischon Thomas (11) watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in the semifinals of Mountain West Conference men's tournament Friday, March 11, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Posted at 12:59 AM, Mar 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-12 02:59:16-05

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Trey Pulliam scored 11 points and had six assists to lead San Diego State to a 63-58 victory over No. 23 Colorado State in a Mountain West Conference semifinal.

The third-seeded Aztecs will face top-seeded Boise State in Saturday’s conference championship.

San Diego State held off a late rally by the Rams who erased a seven-point deficit with 1:23 left in the game to pull within two points twice.

Adam Seiko drained two free throws with 9.8 seconds for the Aztecs to make it a two-possession game and force the Rams to attempt an errant 3-pointer with time draining.

David Roddy scored 22 points to lead Colorado State.

