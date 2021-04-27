Sami taking CU's spring practice 'one day at a time'

BOULDER — It feels like it has been forever since Jalen Sami suited up in a Vista Ridge uniform.

And in reality, it has been almost 4 years.

Yet Sami, a defensive lineman on the Colorado football team, is entering his sophomore year.

“I feel like I’m a super senior here,” said the Springs native.

Sami grayshirted his first year with the Buffs, which means he delayed his enrollment until January of 2018. He then redshirted in 2018.

Then in the 2019 season, the former Wolverine saw a significant uptick in the amount of playing time, starting in 13 of the 16 games with 28 total tackles.

This spring, the Colorado Springs native continues to get a lot of reps and is trying to learn a new defensive system.

As Sami puts it, he is taking it 'one day at a time.'

“I think it’s been going good,” he said. “I definitely improved today. (The coaches) are pushing for us to move on to the next play and just to get better each day. As long as you get better at one thing, the next day you’re improving.”

The Buffs finish up spring practice this week in Boulder.

