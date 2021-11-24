Sacred Heart wins 3 of 4 games in series against Air Force

COLORADO SPRINGS — Sacred Heart defeats Air Force, 3-1, in the final game of a four-game series at Cadet Ice Arena. The Pioneers claimed the final three games of the series.

Tuesday, Neil Shea scored in the first period to put SHU on top early. The Pioneers then added two more goals with less than a minute in between, which gave them the 3-0 lead in the second period.

Air Force came alive briefly in the third period when Luke Rowe cut the Pioneer's lead to down 3-1.

Alex Schilling made nine saves for the Falcons.