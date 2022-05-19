Saban calls out Texas A&M for using NIL deals to buy players

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Alabama coach Nick Saban called out Texas A&M, saying the school was "buying" players with name, image, and likeness deals.

The Aggies signed the top recruiting class in the country earlier this year.

While speaking at an event in Birmingham, Alabama, Saban also mentioned Jackson State and Miami as schools that have used NIL deals to lure players.

Jackson State coach Deion Sanders responded by calling Saban's comments about a $1 million NIL deal for a highly touted recruit a lie.

He also mentioned Miami billionaire John Ruiz who has funded NIL deals for numerous University of Miami athletes.

Saban said Alabama players earned more than $3 million from sponsorship and endorsement deals "the right way."

Texas A&M and Alabama play in the same conference, SEC, so Saban's comments hit too close to home.

Also, the Aggies are coached by former Saban assistant Jimbo Fisher.

In February, Fisher aired out his frustrations after rumors began swirling that A&M spent $30 million on NIL deals to get players to play at its school.

Although the NCAA approved the NIL policy, which went into effect on July 1, some are worried that teams will use it as recruiting inducements and de facto pay-for-play.

Saban's comments come after the NCAA issued guidance to Division I teams last week to clarify rules about boosters being involved in recruiting.