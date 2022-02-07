Rye's girl's basketball on track to claim its first state championship

RYE — The seven girls on Rye's basketball team describe themselves as unbreakable and unstoppable. With 4 four seniors in charge, the Thunderbolts dominate Class 2A.

"It takes 5," says head coach Kermit Spencer. "It doesn't matter how good you are, and you can't win by yourself."

The philosophy of teamwork has been engraved into the players, ultimately leading the squad to success sitting 17-0 with only two regular games left on the season.

"I got talent, and they make me look good."

Coach Spencer has a small but talented team, including a set of twins averaging

just under 40 points a game combined.

"I just work well because we all know our roles," said senior guard Sophie Adamson. "We know what each other are going to be doing. We've been playing together for so long."

The chemistry on Rye's roster runs much deeper than the Adamson twins.

"I've played with Sophie and Sydney since the 3rd grade. We've always been able to play together and know each other's playing style," said senior forward Morgan Elarton.

It's a tight-knit group that has all the right pieces to shine some light on girls' hoops.

"If you look in our gym there's a ton of boys championships. To bring home a girl's state championship would be huge for us."