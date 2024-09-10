Russell Wilson could be on the bench for his return to Denver as Steelers ‘preparing’ to start Fields

DENVER — The Pittsburgh Steelers are “preparing” for Justin Fields to be the team’s starting quarterback Sunday in Denver for their tilt with the Broncos, according to a reporter with the Steelers’ site.

That would leave former Bronco Russell Wilson on the bench for his return to Denver, where he played two underwhelming seasons.

Wilson, who signed with Pittsburgh after being released by the Broncos in the offseason, was named the starting quarterback ahead of Week 1 but sat out the opener with a calf injury.

Wilson is officially listed as questionable for Week 2 on the Steelers injury report.

Teresa Varley with steelers.com reported Tuesday morning that Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin would “analyze [Wilson’s] participation” in practice this week, but as of Tuesday was “preparing as if Justin Fields is the starting QB this week.”

Coach Mike Tomlin said as of today he is preparing as if Justin Fields is the starting QB this week.



Said quarterback Russell Wilson feels better today than he did over the weekend. Added they will analyze his participation, and the level of his participation, this week. — Teresa Varley (@Teresa_Varley) September 10, 2024

Fields started in Wilson's place in the Steelers’ Week 1 win over the Atlanta Falcons, completing 17 of 23 passes for 157 yards and adding another 57 yards on the ground on 14 carries.

Even though Wilson was inactive for the game, he donned full pads on the sidelines Sunday in Atlanta.

The Steelers are paying Wilson about $1 million this season, while the Broncos owe him roughly $38 million. Denver was saddled with an NFL record $85 million in dead cap money when it released Wilson two years into a 5-year, $245 million contract that included $165 million in guarantees.