Rural Colorado schools consider own athletic association

Carl Winder/KOAA
The Florence football team prepares to take the field in their game against Rocky Ford
Posted at 9:32 PM, Apr 27, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-27 23:32:15-04

DENVER (AP) — Some school districts in rural Colorado are considering separating from the state’s high school sports association to create their own after claiming the association is not fulfilling its mission to serve their areas.

The Denver Post reported that about 50 rural school districts have asked the Colorado High School Activities Association to address what they called inequities, including claims rural communities are not adequately represented and hold little influence over decision-making.

The districts also said there were issues with the association’s communication, financial transparency and grievance procedures, only made worse by the coronavirus pandemic.

