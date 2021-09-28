Roy's race to the pylon wins Friday Football Fever Play of the Week (Week 5)

COLORADO SPRINGS — There were three great choices for the Friday Football Fever: Play of the Night for Week 5, however one play was better than the rest

With over 3,000 votes, Pine Creek's Jojo Roy took home the honors.

"There's a timer that all QBs have," explained Roy. "You feel like ticking and once it hits the last second, it's time to go. Either you throw it away or you run and I trust my legs. My coaches say trust my legs, my teammates trust my legs."

In the Eagles Week 5 game against Chatfield, Roy went all out to find the end zone. The senior quarterback did not see anything he liked downfield, so he took off with his legs and dove for the pylon for the touchdown.

"I was actually looking at my running back Zion Hill," explained Roy. "He went out for a swing and I saw the back go out with him. My next read was Alex Nelson, and he looked like he was covered. So that timer clicked and I just roll to the right and I saw some green grass and I saw some Chatfield players right there and I was like I got to dive for the pylon."

The touchdown was the difference maker in the game as Pine Creek would go onto win 28 to 22.