Sam Kulasingam is our first guest on "Round the Bases with Bradey King".

Sam plays baseball at the Air Force Academy. The junior first baseman from Holly Springs, North Carolina currently leads the Falcons in batting average, on base percentage, total hits, doubles, triples and slugging percentage. He's also reached base in all but one game this season.

As a sophomore, Sam was named the Tony Gwynn Mountain West Player of the Year, becoming the first Falcon to receive the honor. Prior to this season, Sam was named to the Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List selection, Preseason All-Mountain West selection and NCBWA Third Team Preseason All-American.

His biggest lesson from baseball: "Baseball is not the most important thing in life."

