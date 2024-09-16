Rookie Bo Nix throws 2 interceptions and growing pains continue as Broncos fall to Steelers 13-6

DENVER — DENVER (AP) — The growing pains of Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix continue as he managed just two field goal drives in a 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nix threw two interceptions, was sacked twice, and saw the offense struggle on third downs, converting just 2 of 12. His confidence, though, remains far from rattled.

It all played out for Nix and the Broncos with Russell Wilson watching on the other side in uniform but relegated to emergency QB status because of a strained calf.

