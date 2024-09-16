Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Rookie Bo Nix throws 2 interceptions and growing pains continue as Broncos fall to Steelers 13-6

bo nix broncos introduction.jpg
Denver7
Bo Nix, the Broncos' top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was introduced in Denver Friday.
bo nix broncos introduction.jpg
Posted

DENVER — DENVER (AP) — The growing pains of Denver Broncos rookie quarterback Bo Nix continue as he managed just two field goal drives in a 13-6 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nix threw two interceptions, was sacked twice, and saw the offense struggle on third downs, converting just 2 of 12. His confidence, though, remains far from rattled.

It all played out for Nix and the Broncos with Russell Wilson watching on the other side in uniform but relegated to emergency QB status because of a strained calf.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community