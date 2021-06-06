Watch
Roger Federer pulls out of French Open before 4th round

Thibault Camus/AP
Switzerland's Roger Federer walks back to the service line ready to reeive serve from Germany's Dominik Koepfer during their third round match on day 7, of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros in Paris, France, Saturday, June 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus)
Roger Federer
Posted at 8:44 AM, Jun 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-06 10:53:34-04

PARIS — Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open to give himself a chance to recover after a long third-round match.

The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.

Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.

The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.

Instead, Federer will turn his focus to the grass-court portion of the season.

Wimbledon begins June 28. He has won a men's-record eight titles there.

