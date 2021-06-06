Roger Federer pulls out of French Open before 4th round

PARIS — Roger Federer has withdrawn from the French Open to give himself a chance to recover after a long third-round match.
The tournament announced the 20-time Grand Slam champion’s withdrawal.
Federer said in a statement that it is important for him to listen to his body as he returns to action after two operations on his right knee.
The 39-year-old Federer was supposed to play against Matteo Berrettini in the fourth round on Monday.
Instead, Federer will turn his focus to the grass-court portion of the season.
Wimbledon begins June 28. He has won a men's-record eight titles there.