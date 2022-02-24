Watch
Roddy scores 26 to carry Colorado St. over Wyoming 61-55

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP
Colorado State's David Roddy (21) runs in transition during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Wyoming Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022 in Fort Collins, Colo. (AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post via AP)
Posted at 10:18 PM, Feb 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 00:18:54-05

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) — David Roddy had 26 points and 11 rebounds as Colorado State defeated Wyoming 61-55 on Wednesday night.

Chandler Jacobs had 18 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (22-4, 12-4 Mountain West Conference). Isaiah Stevens added 10 points and six assists.

Drake Jeffries had 22 points and seven rebounds for the Cowboys (22-5, 11-3). Xavier DuSell added 11 points. Graham Ike had 13 rebounds.

The Rams leveled the season series against the Cowboys. Wyoming defeated Colorado State 84-78 on Jan. 31.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

