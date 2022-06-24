Rocky Mountain Vibes hit reset button with organization overhaul

COLORADO SPRINGS — Things have been rocky for the Rocky Mountain Vibes

"A lot of things (have happened, but really nothing," explained Vibes assistant General Manager Aaron Griffith. " If it was easy to point out (what we were doing wrong) then we would all be good at this"

The team has seen a drastic dip in talent since the Triple-A days with the SkySox and has since transitioned to the Pioneer League - partnering up as the minor league affiliate of a team from the Mexican League

"The Monclova guys are coming from a different country from a different place and it is a hard adjustment," added Griffith. "It is a life adjustment."

The partnership has been good and bad, but after the slow start to 2022, the Vibes front office wanted to make a change bringing in UCCS head coach Dave Hajek as Director of Player and Joe Mikulik as the new manager.

"Dave was the guy, he is the perfect guy to do it," added Griffith. "He is trying to bring wins."

"I am all about trying to help the next generation of baseball players," explained new Director of Player Personnel Dave Hajek. "That is what we are doing over at UCCS and this is no different"

"Right away, bells were ringing and we were like, what can we do to improve a 4-19 club," said new manager Joe Mikulik.

And the new team has hit the ground running with back-to-back wins.

"I have come in and found some college seniors that recently graduated and are hoping to be drafted still or potential move to the next level," added Hajek.

The hope is the new changes will bring back some energy UCHealth Park.

"Baseball in this community is in need of a boast," concluded Hajek.

"We know how important this place is to Colorado Springs, we know how much people enjoy baseball around here and we know we can bring that to them," added Griffith.

The Vibes begin a seven-game home stand this week at UCHealth Park.

