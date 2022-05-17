Rocky Mountain Vibes excited for 2022 season

COLORADO SPRINGS — Professional baseball is officially back in Colorado Springs for the summer of 2022.

On May 23rd, the Vibes will begin there 2022 season at UCHealth Park for opening day in the Pioneer League.

Once again, the Vibes will serve as the unofficial minor league team of the Acereros de Monclova of the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol.

This year's squad features two familiar names in former MLB prospect Miguel Tejada Jr., the son of MLB star Miguel Tejada, and former Atlanta Braves star Francisco Cabrera, who will serve as the team's hitting coach.

"It is something new," Tejada Jr. said. "People are going to love it. There's a lot of good baseball in Mexico and in the Latin world and we're ready to show it here in Colorado Springs. We have a great chemistry around the guys. we really enjoy each other's company, and we are like brothers on the baseball field."

The Vibes will also be coached by first-year manager Stan Kyles, who says this year's team will be fun to watch.

"It is new, hungry guys this year," explained Kyles. "These are guys that are trying to get their careers going or a lot of guys who are trying to renew their careers and that's always exciting to see. Guys that are getting a second chance or their first shot at the game.

The Vibes open their 92-game season against the Glacier Range Ridders at UCHealth Park. First pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.

