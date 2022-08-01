Rocky Mountain State Games: Cornhole for a Cause

The best backyard game made its Rocky Mountain State Games debut this weekend in Colorado Springs.

The inagural cornhole tournament was held at Under the Sun, a dog daycare and training facility owned by Colton Johnson. The event only helped grow the game of cornhole, but also gave back to the community.

"The proceeds are going towards my nonprofit, Sunrise Service Dogs," Johnson said.

The non-profit provides service dogs for veterans, first responders and children with special needs in our area.

"When you look at what goes into it, those dogs can be very expensive," Johnson explained. "I want to be able to provide those dogs at no cost to people who really need them."

Johnson along with Pikes Peak Cornhole, host a league every Friday night. They encourage everyone to come out and have some fun for a great cause.