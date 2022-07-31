Rocky Mountain State Games brings the game of cricket to Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — On Saturday, the Rocky Mountain State Games hosted their annual cricket competition at Memorial Park in Colorado Springs.

The goal is to try to grow the game of cricket here in Southern Colorado.

"I never knew I would be able to play cricket when I moved here," explained cricket player Chandran Thangaraj. "I thought Colorado was all about snow and winter and I never thought cricket existed here."

"I think it is a sport that just needs more awareness," added Shelbi Lowery, the event coordinator for the Rocky Mountain State Games. "I do not think a lot of people know the rules and anything about it. Highlighting it in the State Games will hopefully bring more awareness."

For the 8th year in a row, the State Games features the game of cricket, most commonly compared to American baseball with both using a bats, balls, and runs to keep score.

Yet this year, 15 teams signed up to compete including the Colorado Springs Cricket Club, captained by Thangaraj.

"Back in India, I used to play," Thangaraj said. "I used to play on a U13 team. I would have been dejected if I couldn't play cricket because I have been doing this since my childhood days and I love cricket."

The goal of the State Games is not to only feature unique sports, but to also bring athletes together, something Thangaraj is thankful for.

"So to come here this weekend and practice on the weekdays and still keep on playing cricket is something very special," Thangaraj concluded.

The Colorado Springs Cricket Club is the oldest in Colorado Springs. For more information about the club, click here.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.