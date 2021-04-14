Rocky Mountain Showdown extended until 2038; games played at home sites

DENVER – The Rocky Mountain Showdown will continue into the next decade, Colorado State University and the University of Colorado announced Tuesday.

The historic matchup between Colorado’s two largest Division I football schools saw six future games added to the schedule in 2029, 2030, 2033, 2034, 2037 and 2038 on Tuesday.

All six of those games will be played in either Boulder or Fort Collins, as well the 2023 Showdown (in Boulder) and the 2024 matchup (in Fort Collins).

The last Rocky Mountain Showdown was played in 2019 at Mile High, where it had been played since 1998 with the exception of the 2004, 2005 and 2009 matchups.

The 2020 game, which had been set to be played in Fort Collins, was canceled because of COVID-19. CU has won eight of the past 10 matchups.

“For both fan bases, this is a premiere game any time it’s on the schedule, and it was important to both Rick George and I to get this done,” said Colorado State Director of Athletics Joe Parker. “It was also essential to get the Showdown back on campus. College football is best enjoyed in on-campus venues, and I’m thrilled we were able to get that done for fans of both teams for the foreseeable future.”

"This has been a great series for the state, and we wanted to be sure we had games locked in moving forward," CU athletic director Rick George said. "The two-on, two-off format we've adopted provides both schools some flexibility to schedule other non-conference opponents in other parts of the country, which play a role in several factors, including alumni engagement and recruiting. We have some exciting series coming up this decade, but also felt it was prudent to secure CSU deep into the 2030s."

CU leads the all-time series 67-22-2. The two schools have been playing each other on and off since 1893.

The six games added to the schedule and their locations are as follows:

Sept. 15, 2029: Fort Collins

Sept. 14, 2030: Boulder

Sept. 17, 2033: Boulder

Sept. 16, 2034: Fort Collins

Sept. 19, 2037: Boulder

Sept. 11, 2038: Fort Collins

