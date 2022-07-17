Rockies' top prospect shines in All-Star Futures Game

MLB All-Star week is in full swing. The "future" stars led things off Saturday night in the All-Star Futures Game at Dodger Stadium.

The showcase featured 50 of the top minor league players including the Colorado Rockies' top prospect, Zac Veen.

Veen started in left field for the National Team but did most of his damage at the plate. He went 2-for-3 with a scored run and two stolen bases.

Veen is the 22nd overall prospect in MLB and he was drafted by Colorado in 2020 with the 9th overall pick in the first round.

The 2022 MLB Draft starts on Sunday, July 17th. The Rockies will have three first round picks.