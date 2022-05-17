Rockies' Senzatela exits vs Giants with back injury

DENVER (AP) — Colorado Rockies starter Antonio Senzatela left a game against the San Francisco Giants on Monday night with a back injury after throwing a warm-up pitch in the third inning.

Senzatela winced and walked gingerly off the mound after suffering what the team later said was a lower back strain.

Manager Bud Black and team trainers came out to check on him and quickly determined he could go no further.

He was replaced by reliever Ty Blach.

Senzatela pitched two innings and allowed one hit before having to make the early departure.

BRYANT ON DECK

Sidelined since April 25, Rockies slugger Kris Bryant is scheduled to play two rehab games for Triple-A Albuquerque this week.

The 30-year-old Bryant has been out with a back problem. He'll be re-evaluated after the minor league stint and Colorado hopes he can return for next weekend's series against the New York Mets.

The four-time All-Star is batting .281 with no home runs and four RBIs in 57 at-bats over 15 games for Colorado. He joined the Rockies this season after signing a $182 million, seven-year contract.

