Cron hits pair of 3-run homers in Rockies 6-5 win over Diamondbacks

Cron hit a pair of three-run homers, including a go-ahead shot in the eighth, and the Rockies rallied for a 6-5 win over the Arizona Diamondbacks on Sunday.

Cron's 16th career multihomer game helped the Rockies come back from a 5-0 deficit. Cron instantly knew he got all of a breaking ball from Noé Ramirez, who entered in the eighth when reliever Ian Kennedy suffered a right calf cramp. The designated hitter did, too, as it cleared the fence in left-center as he glanced toward his teammates.

Cron also lined a three-run homer to left-center off Zac Gallen in the sixth to start the comeback.

Rockies Lefty Kyle Freeland (4-5, 4.31) takes the mound Monday in Los Angeles. The Dodgers will throw lefty Julio Urías (6-6, 2.64).

